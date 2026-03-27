Ritika Chauhan Breaks Silence: Denies Anurag Dobhal’s Claims Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ritika Chauhan has addressed Anurag Dobhal’s claims, stating that ongoing stress has affected her unborn child and denying allegations against her family.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Anurag Dobhal And Ritika Chauhan
Ritika Chauhan responds to Anurag Dobhal claims Photo: Instatgram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ritika Chauhan denies Anurag Dobhal’s allegations publicly.

  • Stress is said to be affecting her unborn child.

  • UK07 Rider controversy raises questions about a family dispute.

The Anurag Dobhal controversy has taken a new turn after Ritika Chauhan publicly responded to his allegations, stating that the ongoing situation has caused stress affecting her unborn child. Her statement comes days after Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was discharged from the hospital following a serious car accident.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Chauhan addressed the claims made by Dobhal against her and their families. It was written by her that, “What hurts the most is realising that the reality is very different from what is being shown or believed.” It was further added that her silence online should not be mistaken for the absence of her perspective, and that “none of us deserves this kind of misunderstanding."

Ritika Chauhan speaks about emotional strain

Chauhan, who is currently expecting her first child, spoke about the emotional toll the situation has taken. It was stated by her that, “This little life does not deserve to be surrounded by stress and pain, yet it is affecting us deeply.” She also questioned the lack of support she felt during difficult moments, saying, “I stood for everyone… but where were you when I needed?”

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She emphasised that her intention had always been to keep the family united, while also highlighting the growing impact of public speculation.

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Claims of misinformation and “negative PR.”

Addressing the online discourse, Chauhan suggested that assumptions and negativity were being amplified unnecessarily. It was stated by her that, “I just got a negative PR, but that doesn’t change the truth.” She further added that her side of the story would be shared in due course, while asserting that she was choosing peace for herself and her family.

Meanwhile, Dobhal is said to be recovering at a friend’s farmhouse after sustaining injuries in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. He had earlier claimed in videos that his parents had disowned him and created issues in his marriage, allegations that have now been challenged by Chauhan.

Ritika Chauhan
Ritika's statement Photo: Ritika's Instagram
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A friend reportedly confirmed that while Chauhan was present during his hospital stay, the two are not currently living together.

Dobhal had also stated that he hopes to return to content creation soon, as the situation continues to unfold.

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