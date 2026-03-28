Ektaa Kapoor Offers Wheel Of Fortune Winnings To Support Rajpal Yadav Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release

Ektaa Kapoor’s Wheel of Fortune gesture for Rajpal Yadav has drawn attention, as the Bhooth Bangla team promotes the film with a moment that highlights their bond off-screen.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajpal Yadav on Wheel of Fortune
Ektaa Kapoor offers winnings to Rajpal Yadav on Wheel of Fortune Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ektaa Kapoor offers Wheel of Fortune winnings to Rajpal Yadav.

  • Bhooth Bangla promotion gains buzz through on-show gesture.

  • Akshay Kumar-hosted episode highlights cast camaraderie.

Ektaa Kapoor’s appearance on Wheel of Fortune has sparked widespread conversation after she chose to offer her winnings to support Rajpal Yadav. The moment, which unfolded during a promotional episode for Bhooth Bangla, quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights from the show.

The episode featured the film’s team, with the show hosted by Akshay Kumar. During a segment where participants were given the option to decide how to use their prize money, it was decided by Kapoor that the winnings would be extended as support to Rajpal Yadav. While the exact amount was not disclosed, the gesture was received as a reflection of solidarity within the team.

Why Ektaa Kapoor made the gesture

According to details from the episode, the decision was taken in the moment, without prior announcement. It was conveyed that the intent behind the move was to offer support, turning a routine game segment into something more personal and meaningful.

The moment resonated with viewers, with many interpreting it as a sign of camaraderie among the cast and crew associated with Bhooth Bangla. The gesture added an emotional layer to what was otherwise a promotional appearance.

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Bhooth Bangla and its growing buzz

Bhooth Bangla has already generated curiosity due to its cast and creative team. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, alongside Rajpal Yadav, a collaboration known for popular comedy films over the years.

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The ensemble cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar, further strengthening expectations around the project. The film is being presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

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The Wheel of Fortune appearance served as part of the film’s promotional campaign, offering audiences a glimpse into the team’s off-screen dynamics and adding to the anticipation surrounding the release.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 10, 2026.

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