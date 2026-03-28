Anurag Dobhal Becomes Father on Ram Navami, Wife Ritika Shares Heartwarming News

Anurag Dobhal has welcomed his first child on Ram Navami, with wife Ritika Chauhan sharing the news online, marking a positive turn after a challenging few weeks.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal becomes A Father Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anurag Dobhal becomes a father, welcomes a baby on Ram Navami.

  • Ritika Chauhan shares baby news on an Instagram post.

  • Joyful moment follows recent personal and health challenges.

Anurag Dobhal becoming a father has brought a moment of joy for his followers, as the YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant welcomed his first child with wife Ritika Chauhan. The news was shared by Ritika on social media, marking a hopeful turn in what has been a difficult phase for the couple.

The announcement was made through an Instagram post, where a picture of the newborn’s feet was shared. It was written in the post that “on the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, a precious gift had been received,” confirming the arrival of their child. While the couple has not disclosed further details, the post quickly gained attention from fans and followers.

Joyful moment after a turbulent phase

The news arrives after a series of personal challenges faced by Anurag Dobhal in recent weeks. It had earlier been alleged by him that he had been subjected to mental distress linked to family tensions surrounding his interfaith marriage. The situation had drawn significant attention online.

The matter escalated further when a car accident occurred during a live social media session. Updates on his health had since been shared intermittently, with concerns expressed about his recovery. In one such post, it had been mentioned that uncertainty remained about his ability to walk again, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Amid these developments, Ritika Chauhan had also addressed public speculation, stating that misunderstandings had surrounded both families and that clarity would be provided in due course.

About Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal is widely recognised as a moto-vlogger with a strong digital presence. Known by his online identity “UK07 Rider,” he has built a loyal audience through content centred on biking, travel and lifestyle. His participation in Bigg Boss 17 further expanded his reach, introducing him to a wider television audience.

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The arrival of his first child marks a significant personal milestone, with fans celebrating the moment across social media. The announcement, made on March 27, 2026, has been seen as a moment of relief and happiness after a period marked by uncertainty.

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