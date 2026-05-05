BJP Breaks Historic Barrier In Kerala, Clinches 3 Seats By Narrow Margins

The Bharatiya Janata Party made a modest breakthrough in Kerala’s 2026 Assembly polls, though tight victories and marginal vote share gains with 0.1 %.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Published at:
Kerala, BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP vote share Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, celebrates during vote tabulation on the day of state Assembly election results, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 4, 2026 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The BJP won three seats, its best-ever showing in Kerala.

  • Victories in Nemom and Kazhakoottam came with razor-thin margins. 

  • Despite an 11.42% vote share, BJP trails parties like the Indian Union Muslim League in turning votes into seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has historically struggled to gain a foothold in Kerala, where politics has largely been shaped by the dominance of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, the 2026 assembly election ended this long wait for the BJP with the most anticipated results as the party won three seats. 

BJP state president and former Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti of India Rajeev Chandrashekhar won from Nemom whereas V. Muraleedharan won from Kazhakoottam and BB Gopakumar won from Chathannur constituency in Kollam. Another notable BJP candidate Sobha Surendran contested from Palakkad but was defeated by Malayali actor and comedian Ramesh Pisharody who was contesting from Indian National Congress. 

Before the polls, BJP was in the news for all the bad reasons as its leader Sobha Surendran and his team were allegedly caught distributing cash for vote before polling day and an FIR was filed against her. 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP KC Venugopal, and other party leaders, during a meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kerala. - | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Victories with narrow margins

Two of three seats that the BJP won - Nemom and Kazhakoottam, were won with a very thin margin of 5,000 and 428 votes respectively. BJP’s V. Muraleedharan defeated CPIM’s Kadakampally Surendran by just 428 votes in Kazhakoottam constituency. In the Nemom constituency also the contest remained very tight, with Chandrashekhar of the BJP defeating V. Sivankutty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a prominent leader and sitting minister—by a narrow margin of 4,978 votes. BJP’s BB Gopakumar defeated R Rajendran of the CPIM from Chathannur constituency, with 4398 votes.

Related Content
Representative image - | Photo: PTI
BJP Dominates Assam Trends, Wins Key Seats as Counting Progresses
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI| Representative Image
Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Lead In Dharmadom As Tight Contest Unfolds
Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions - Outlook Photo
Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI
CPI(M) Leader Sivankutty Rejects SDPI Deal Charge
Related Content
IUML's first woman MLA Fathima Thahiliya defeated T. P. Ramakrishnan—a prominent CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor. - Fathima Thahiliya/X
IUML Emerges Kingmaker As Congress-Led UDF Sweeps Kerala

BY Outlook News Desk

Decade ago, In the 2016 Assembly election in Kerala, the BJP managed to gain one seat with O. Rajagopal winning from Nemom, the party’s first-ever seat in the state Assembly. 

Since then, the BJP has sought to grow its presence by increasing its vote share, intensifying grassroots campaigns, and attempting to broaden its social base. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP state president who won from the same Nemom constituency today, did the focused campaign targeting a limited number of seats. Despite these efforts, it continues to encounter deep-rooted political and ideological barriers in Kerala.

The BJP saw a marginal increase in its vote share, rising to 11.42% from 11.3% in the Kerala Legislative Assembly election 2021. The Indian Muslim League (IUML) has around 11 % vote share; less than the BJP but the conversion rate is extremely good as far as the winning seats are concerned. 

The CPIM’s vote share was 25.38% in 2021 which has now dipped to 21.77%. INC’s vote share was 25.12 which has now increased to 28.79%.  

Thiruvananthapuram: NDA's winning candidates of the recent Kerala local body elections greets people during a roadshow, in Thiruvananthapuram - PTI
Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback

  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

  5. DC Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 48

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion

  4. Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

  5. Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Is The DMK Still Relevant?

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough