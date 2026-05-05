BJP Breaks Historic Barrier In Kerala, Clinches 3 Seats By Narrow Margins

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, celebrates during vote tabulation on the day of state Assembly election results, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 4, 2026 Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala President and candidate from Nemom Assembly constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, celebrates during vote tabulation on the day of state Assembly election results, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, May 4, 2026 Photo: PTI