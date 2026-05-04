BJP Dominates Assam Trends, Wins Key Seats as Counting Progresses

Summary of this article
BJP won 11 seats and led in 71 more, with allies BPF and AGP also gaining ground; Congress trailed with leads in 19 seats.
The Election Commission declared results for 13 of 126 seats by 4 pm, with BJP maintaining a clear advantage across constituencies.
The ruling BJP won 11 seats and was leading in 71 other constituencies, while its ally, the Bodoland People’s Front, secured one seat and was ahead in nine, according to the Election Commission.
The Congress was leading in 19 seats, while the BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was ahead in nine constituencies.
The Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF won one seat and was leading in another, while Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal was ahead in two seats.
The Election Commission had, till 4 pm, declared results for 13 of the 126 seats, where polling was held in a single phase on April 9.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika of the BJP won the Jagiroad constituency by a margin of 93,584 votes over his nearest rival Bubul Das of the Congress. This marks his third consecutive victory from Jagiroad and his fourth straight term as an MLA.
Cabinet minister and BPF leader Charan Boro retained the Mazbat constituency, defeating his nearest JMM rival by more than 55,000 votes.
BJP candidate Bhuban Gam won the Majuli seat by a margin of 35,300 votes, registering his second consecutive victory from the constituency. He defeated Congress’ Indraneel Pegu, who secured 43,024 votes.
Munindra Das won the Behali seat with 87,224 votes, defeating CPI(ML) Liberation’s Gyanendra Sarkar by a margin of 60,703 votes. Sarkar secured 26,521 votes.
In Tangla, a constituency created during the 2023 delimitation, BJP’s Bikan Chandra Deka won by 54,601 votes. Deka polled 84,309 votes against his nearest rival Rohit Pariga of the Congress, who secured 29,708 votes.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma established a commanding lead of 73,750 votes over his nearest rival Bidisha Neog of the Congress in the Jalukbari constituency.
(with PTI inputs)