Assembly Elections 2026: Change is palpable in Assam, says Kharge as he urges voters to defeat 'politics of division'

On the polling day in Assam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged people to together defeat the "politics of division, exclusion and apathy" with the power of their vote.
In a post on X, he asked the voters of Assam to choose a path of unity, welfare and real development, saying their votes can help restore Assam's pride and future.
"The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election," he said.
In the past 10 years, he claimed, Assam's unity has been "deliberately weakened - its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain".
"Now is the time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote," Kharge said.
Appealing to the voters, the Congress chief said, "Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam's pride and future."
He especially urged the first-time voters to step out and vote for harmony and progress.
Assam will vote on Thursday to elect its new government and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.
The Congress has been out of power in the northeastern state for the last decade.
He also urged the people of Puducherry to step out and vote against corruption.
In a post on X, he said, "...Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to (vote) for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen.
"Use your vote to safeguard your children’s future, to restore Puducherry’s progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people! Vote for change. Vote for integrity."