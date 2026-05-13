Assam Election 2026: How BJP’s Dominance and Regional Party Dependence Reshaped State Politics

The third consecutive return of the NDA is marked by five distinctive features in the party politics of the state. First, the BJP could secure a majority of its own. Second, the emergence of a strong bipolar party alliance with the Congress-led bloc and the BJP-led grouping securing around 90 per cent vote share and 98 per cent seat share between them. Third, the continued decline of a prominent regional party—the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF); it could win just two seats with around five per cent vote share, the lowest since its formation. Fourth, the strong performance of BJP allies—the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Fifth, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) could open its account for the first time in Assam.