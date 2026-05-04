Gaurav Gogoi Trails BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami By Over 19,000 Votes In Jorhat

Summary of this article
Gaurav Gogoi is trailing BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami by over 19,000 votes in Jorhat.
Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is heading towards a comfortable victory, leading in 79 of 126 seats.
Gogoi is making his Assembly debut, while Goswami seeks a third consecutive term as MLA.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi is trailing significantly behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hitendranath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India on Monday.
As per the ongoing counting, Goswami has secured 63,508 votes, maintaining a lead of over 19,000 votes against Gogoi, who has garnered 43,882 votes so far.
The contest is being closely watched as it marks Gogoi’s electoral debut in the Assembly polls, adding political weight to the outcome in Jorhat. In contrast, Goswami is a seasoned leader and a five-time MLA, having represented the constituency thrice as a member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and twice as a BJP legislator. He is now aiming for a third consecutive term.
Statewide trends indicate a strong performance by the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the party leading in 79 out of the 126 Assembly constituencies. The numbers point towards a comfortable victory for the ruling party in the state.
Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam was conducted in a single phase on April 9, with counting currently underway amid tight security arrangements across centres.