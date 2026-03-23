Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

Summary of this article
Anurag Dobhal's emotional note highlights fan support after car crash.
UK07 Rider shares struggles with depression and family conflict.
Anurag Dobhal's recovery continues after the March 7 accident.
Anurag Dobhal’s emotional note has brought attention to his recovery journey after a serious car crash and ongoing battle with depression. The YouTuber, widely known as UK07 Rider, has spoken about finding unexpected emotional support from fans during a difficult time.
Anurag Dobhal's emotional note after the car crash
In a video shared on Instagram, Dobhal said that an overwhelming number of calls and messages had been received from people with whom no personal connection existed. It was further shared that he had been scolded by many for referring to himself as an orphan, with support being offered as though he were part of their families.
It was expressed that love from fans and their parents had filled a void he had long felt. Gratitude was extended for the emotional strength provided through messages and calls, which, according to him, had helped him cope mentally.
What led to the incident
The incident followed a distressing period during which Dobhal had uploaded a video alleging mental harassment by his family over personal decisions, including his interfaith relationship. These claims were later dismissed by his brother as one-sided.
During an Instagram Live session, it was reported that Dobhal had been driving at high speed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway when the crash occurred. Before the accident, feelings of isolation had been expressed, with it being stated that no one was left to reach out to.
He was subsequently rescued and hospitalised. After initial discharge, his condition reportedly worsened during transit, leading to another admission.
Recovery and current condition
It has been shared that Dobhal is now recovering under the care of close friends. Support from fans continues to play a significant role in his healing process, both emotionally and mentally.
The incident occurred earlier this month, on March 7.