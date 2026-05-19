Stalin's Son-in-Law Sabarisan Says He Accepts People's Verdict

He said: "I accept the people's verdict simply and humbly. While I wish to extol Team PEN's hard work and sincerity, I am fully willing to accept any role I may have played in contributing to the electoral outcome. I will continue to work hard with responsibility, humility, and a stronger understanding of the public's expectations, moving forward." Furthermore, he said: "Over the past few days, I have noticed several attempts to place significant responsibility for the recent electoral outcome on PEN and its functioning. While criticism and public scrutiny are natural in a democracy and are indeed welcome, oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful, because it simply does not reflect reality." Vedamurthy said DMK chief Stalin had demonstrated what it meant to face the people's verdict with grace and courage, and the Populus Empowerment Network (PEN) respects the people's verdict with humility.