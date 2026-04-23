What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict: Welfare Schemes, State Rights Or Corruption Charges?

Vijay’s party’s presence is adding to the complexity in the election

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Published at:
Tamil nadu
What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict: Welfare Schemes, State Rights Or Corruption Charges?
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • 4023 candidates are in the fray for 234 seats

  • DMK anchored its campaign on state rights and welfarism

  • AIADMK’s western stronghold under spotlight this election, as TVK poses a challenge

After nearly two months of a high-decibel campaign, political leaders in Tamil Nadu wait with bated breath as voters head to the polls in what is widely seen as a crucial election that could reshape politics in the Dravidian heartland. The entry of actor Vijay with his fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the campaign around the state’s right to representation, and the AIADMK’s shifting alignment with the BJP have together made the contest more complex.

The campaign narrative in this election was set by the DMK when its leader, M. K. Stalin, framed it as a fight between the NDA and Tamil Nadu. Initially aimed at targeting the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP and portraying it as subservient to the saffron party, this positioning gained wider national attention during discussions around delimitation.

The Union government’s decision to link women’s reservation with delimitation gave a shot in the arm to the DMK in the midst of the campaign. Stalin’s act of burning a copy of the bill generated a strong political response. “I am ready to face a thousand emergencies. Only those controlled by Delhi’s remote will bow down,” he said while addressing voters in his constituency.

Related Content
ADMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026. on April 15, 2026 - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with people during an outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Viralimalai, Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: @mkstalin/X via PTI
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Surgical Strikes
Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a roadshow ahead of the state Assembly election, in Sivaganga. - Photo: PTI
How can TN get funds if state always confronts Centre, asks AIADMK chief Palaniswami
Women Voters: A DMK supporter at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Villupuram rally - | Courtesy: facebook
Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK, AIADMK, TVK and the Politics Around Welfare Schemes
Related Content

The AIADMK and the BJP, in turn, accused the DMK of acting against women’s empowerment by opposing the bill in Parliament. While opposition parties initially tried to anchor the campaign around corruption, dynasty politics, and nepotism, the DMK focused on issues of federalism alongside  highlighting its welfare policies.

“The DMK and the Congress are anti-women forces. The people will react to this,” the BJP’s women face in Tamil Nadu, Dr. Tamilsai Soundrarajn commented after the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Madurai: AIADMK supporters during an NDA election campaign meeting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

BY Outlook News Desk

The presence of Vijay, drawing large crowds to his rallies and roadshows, has added further layers of complexity to the election. “Our organisation(  Vijay Fan’s association) was approached by different political parties for support earlier, and we voted individually. Now we have our own party.  Now we have more members than the DMK and AIADMK have, and  and it will reflect in the election,” says Aswin Jayaprakash, a TVK social media coordinator.

A widely shared assessment among observers is that the TVK’s presence could split anti-DMK votes in several constituencies. This makes the western region particularly crucial for the AIADMK, where it performed strongly in 2021, winning 43 of 57 seats across districts such as Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Dharmapuri. Any inroads by the TVK here could significantly alter the electoral arithmetic for the AIADMK.

For the DMK, which dominated in Chennai, northern, and central Tamil Nadu in 2021, gains in the western belt could offset potential setbacks in its traditional strongholds.

The contest here  is further complicated by candidates such as veteran leader K. A. Sengottaiyan, now with the TVK, contesting from Gobichettipalayam, where his longstanding association with the AIADMK could influence voter behaviour.

The DMK-led alliance swept southern Tamil Nadu, winning 42 of the 58 seats in the 2021 election. Of the 36 seats across the districts of Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, it secured 25. These constituencies are significantly influenced by the OBC Thevar vote. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam commands considerable support among this section and is now contesting from the Bodinayakanur constituency as a DMK candidate. His entry, DMK hopes would change the region’s electoral picture.

Seats such as Thirupparankundram, in Madurai  are witnessing triangular contests, with the AIADMK facing stiff competition from the TVK. TVK joint general secretary CTV Nirmal Kumar is contesting against sitting MLA Rajan Chellappa.

Vijay is contesting from two seats, from Trichy East and Perambur in Chennai, both seats were won by the DMK with more than 50,000 votes margin.

TVK in its campaign mainly focussed on corruption and dynasty politics.

In 2021, Tamil Nadu elected a DMK government after a decade, with the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance winning 159 of 234 seats with a 45.38 per cent vote share, while the AIADMK led  NDA secured 75 seats with 39.71 per cent votes.

Since then, alliances have shifted significantly. The DMK front has expanded, bringing in parties such as the DMDK, founded by the late Vijayakanth, which is now contesting as part of the alliance. Kamala Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is also with the DMK front.

Though the principal contest remains between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, the emergence of Vijay’s TVK has made this one of the most unpredictable elections in recent years. 

4,023 Candidates in fray for 234 state assembly seats.

As  the state heads into polling, the contest has evolved beyond a straightforward bipolar fight. While the DMK seeks to retain its dominance through a mix of welfare politics and a strong federal narrative, the AIADMK-led NDA is banking on consolidation of anti-incumbency sentiment. The emergence of Vijay’s TVK, however, has injected a layer of unpredictability, particularly in closely fought constituencies where vote splits could prove decisive.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

  2. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Ravindra Jadeja Leads Rajasthan Royals To Second Spot

  3. PSL 2026: Usman Khan Hundred Overshadows Steve Smith Ton As Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans

  4. Mohammad Nawaz Under PCB Investigation After Failed Drug Test During T20 World Cup 2026

  5. IPL 2026: R Ashwin Stuns Fans With His Pick For Best Young Batter, And It’s Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  2. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

  3. Long Live Photography

  4. Outlook Exclusive: Year After Pahalgam, Former R&AW Chief AS Dulat on Security, Statehood And Illusion Of Normalcy

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Will Bengal Be Able To Stop The Juggernaut?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Record Number Of Immigrants Reside In EU In 2025, Reaching 64 Million

  5. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For High-Stakes Poll In Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

  2. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  3. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  4. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  5. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak

  6. Rajasthan Royals At Indian Premier League 2026: RR Player Of The Match Winners List

  7. Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich Semi-Final Highlights, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten Pip Hosts To March Into Final

  8. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again