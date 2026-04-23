What Will Shape Tamil Nadu’s Verdict: Welfare Schemes, State Rights Or Corruption Charges?

After nearly two months of a high-decibel campaign, political leaders in Tamil Nadu wait with bated breath as voters head to the polls in what is widely seen as a crucial election that could reshape politics in the Dravidian heartland. The entry of actor Vijay with his fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the campaign around the state’s right to representation, and the AIADMK’s shifting alignment with the BJP have together made the contest more complex.