Inside A Vijay Rally: The Spectacle Of A Star, The Uncertainty Of Politics In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

The spectacle is undeniable and the crowds are large, but much of the energy stems from fandom, leaving the electoral impact uncertain.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
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Thalapathy Vijay Political Rally
Inside a Vijay rally- The spectacle of a star, the uncertainty of politics Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
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Summary

Summary of this article

  •  As polling day nears, Vijay steps up his campaign with a series of rallies across Chennai

  •  The crowds are full of women and youth, but their political loyalty remains uncertain

  •  The crowd’s dilemma: Vijay the actor or Vijay the political leader?

In Tamil Nadu, unlike in Kerala, you don’t immediately sense the election upon entering a city or town—there are no towering billboards or an overwhelming spread of posters. But the moment you arrive at a campaign venue, the atmosphere transforms completely. Hundreds of men and women, draped in party-coloured shawls emblazoned with symbols, wait with striking devotion for their leaders. This is even more pronounced when the leader is a star—the energy, enthusiasm, and fervour become boundless. The line between a fan and a political follower often blurs; at times, the fan overtakes the political self—if it exists at all.

When Outlook reached SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam, Chennai, access to the stretch where Vijay was to address the public had been tightly regulated. The police had sealed off the road to vehicles, allowing only pedestrians, effectively converting the approach into a controlled corridor feeding the crowd. What stood out was the steady, almost calibrated movement of people—groups of 50 to 100 being guided in at intervals—suggesting a degree of micro-level mobilisation rather than a purely spontaneous gathering

This orchestration extended beyond crowd management into the informal economy that springs up around such events. The streets leading to the venue had turned into a transient marketplace: posters, whistles (TVK symbol), and party-coloured shawls were being sold in significant numbers. The merchandise was less about ideological signalling and more about instant identity-making—transforming attendees into visible participants in a political spectacle.

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This orchestration extended beyond crowd management into the informal economy that springs up around such events. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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The Vijay Economy

Vendors like Muthukrishnan reveal another layer of this ecosystem. A former Swiggy delivery worker, he had pivoted to selling campaign paraphernalia for the day, not out of political affinity but economic calculation. His estimate of earning at least Rs 500 underscores how campaign events double up as short-term livelihood opportunities, particularly in urban working-class neighbourhoods. “The biggest market is for Vijay,” he noted, pointing to the commercial pull of celebrity-driven politics.

Taken together, the scene illustrates how the campaign operates on multiple registers: a carefully managed crowd flow, a fan-like mobilisation that blurs into political support, and a parallel micro-economy feeding off the event. The political meeting, in this sense, is not just a site of electoral messaging but a temporary ecosystem where organisation, spectacle, and opportunistic commerce intersect.

But people like Muthukrishnan form only a small slice of the crowd. For many others, the draw is far more personal—and far less political. Karthika, who has just completed her Class XII, is an ardent fan of Vijay. The daughter of daily wage workers, she has little interest in politics; her world revolves around cinema, and Vijay in particular. Yet, as she hurries toward the venue, her responses reveal an internal tug.

“He should win and become the ruler—that will be good for the common man,” she says, echoing a broad, almost borrowed political aspiration. But when asked if that would mean stepping away from films, she hesitates. “That is not what we want. We want him to be there as well.”

This contradiction captures a central tension in Vijay’s campaign—the difficulty of separating the star from the politician. Support, in many cases, is not rooted in policy or ideology but in a deep, affective connection built over years on screen. The political imagination, where it exists, is often layered on top of fandom rather than replacing it.

People like Muthukrishnan form only a small slice of the crowd. For many others, the draw is far more personal—and far less political. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Fan frenzy, decoded

Across Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s campaign—largely structured as roadshows—has drawn strikingly large crowds, leaving both opponents and poll observers grappling with how to interpret them. In Tiruchirappalli East, which he is contesting, Rajesh, a tea vendor, offers a candid assessment. “When he came to file his nomination, I went there for a glimpse—not out of political interest, but just to see a star. Most people are like me,” he says.

Rajesh’s view finds resonance across conversations—from political analysts to ordinary residents. The crowds, while undeniably large, resist easy classification. They are not entirely political gatherings, nor are they purely fan assemblies. Instead, they occupy a fluid space where spectacle, celebrity, and electoral politics converge—making it difficult to gauge how much of this visible enthusiasm will ultimately translate into votes.

Vijay is contesting from two constituencies—Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. Leaders of the TVK frame this choice as a marker of confidence rather than caution, even though both seats are currently held by the DMK with comfortable margins.

In Tiruchirappalli East, sitting MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj dismisses Vijay as a non-factor electorally. He also questions the actor’s recent emphasis on his Christian identity, a remark that comes in the backdrop of Vijay’s church visit on Sunday—an episode that has triggered debate on social media, adding a layer of identity politics to an already complex contest.

What makes the present moment distinct is the broader churn within the state’s political landscape, particularly with the evolving alignments involving the AIADMK and the BJP. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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In Tiruchirappalli East, sitting MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj dismisses Vijay as a non-factor electorally. He also questions the actor’s recent emphasis on his Christian identity, a remark that comes in the backdrop of Vijay’s church visit on Sunday—an episode that has triggered debate on social media, adding a layer of identity politics to an already complex contest.

As polling day approaches, the “Vijay factor” looms large, not merely in terms of electoral arithmetic but in how it unsettles established political readings. Since the passing of J. Jayalalithaa, several film personalities have attempted political entry—Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan among them—but none have managed to fundamentally alter the trajectory of Tamil Nadu politics. Their appeal, while significant, did not translate into sustained political dominance.

What makes the present moment distinct is the broader churn within the state’s political landscape, particularly with the evolving alignments involving the AIADMK and the BJP. In this context, Vijay’s entry introduces an additional variable—one that is difficult to quantify but impossible to ignore.

The crowds at Vijay’s rallies remain an ambiguous indicator: for supporters, they signal a groundswell; for sceptics, they are merely an extension of star power. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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The uncertainty, therefore, is not just about who will win, but about how this convergence of celebrity, fandom, and politics might recalibrate voter behaviour. The crowds at Vijay’s rallies remain an ambiguous indicator: for supporters, they signal a groundswell; for sceptics, they are merely an extension of star power. Until votes are counted, their true political meaning will remain open to interpretation—shaped as much by perception as by numbers.

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