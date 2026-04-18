Dravida Banga Ltd: Elections, Delimitation And A Shifting Political Landscape

Summary of this article
US–Iran ceasefire holds as India’s political focus shifts to upcoming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections amid key national developments.
Parliament defeats the Centre’s push on women’s reservation linked to delimitation, triggering a major political setback for the Modi government.
The issue of delimitation, voter exclusion in Bengal, and federal tensions dominate campaigns, alongside regional political dynamics and cultural profiles.
The week has turned once again. The US-Iran ceasefire appears to be holding, while elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set for next week. At home, the Union government has suffered an unexpected setback: its bid to pass a constitutional amendment linking women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha to an expansion of seats and a fresh delimitation exercise has been defeated. For the Modi government, this is a rare political reverse on an issue that otherwise commands broad consensus.
This round belongs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, one of the fiercest critics of the Delimitation Bill that was struck down in Parliament. In West Bengal, the exclusion of over 90 lakh voters has emerged as the defining poll issue. Can these two states resist the saffron surge this election season? That is the question shaping the national conversation.
In a special interview with Outlook, Stalin calls the population-based delimitation proposed by the BJP-led Union government a conspiracy to silence the southern states, including Tamil Nadu. He warns that it would reduce Tamil people to second-class citizens in their own land.
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya reports that the Union government and the Election Commission have together crafted an elaborate mechanism aimed at reshaping Bengal’s electorate in favour of the BJP, as part of its all-out battle against the Trinamool Congress.
Campaigning in Tamil Nadu is revolving around delimitation and federalism, while on the ground the TVK factor is generating excitement, writes NK Bhoopesh. Ilyas Mohammad asks whether Thalapathy can become Thala in his profile of actor Vijay.
Bhaskar Roy interviews Booker Prize winner David Szalay on his work, writing process and literary success. Shikha Jhingan turns the spotlight on Asha Bhosle, whose unforgettable voice became the soundtrack of generations of Bollywood films.