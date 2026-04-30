The State Of The Provinces: Delhi's Eternal Tango With Turf, Pride, And Uneasy Coexistence

There is bound to be resistance to the BJP’s maximalist overreach. Both in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the regional political players and entities are not prepared to concede to the Centre a prerogative to impose its definition and understanding of ‘national’ and ‘constitutional’. Just as in an earlier role the BJP had popularised the concept of “Gujarati aasmita”,—an amalgamation of sub-nationalism, regional exclusiveness, and a defiance of “Delhi”—the chief ministers in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have taken a leaf out of the BJP book, especially after the respective Raj Bhavans were converted as sites of active suborning of legitimately elected governments. What was sauce for the goose in Gandhinagar was not allowed to be sauce for the gander in Chennai and Kolkata.