West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Polling Turnout At 18.76% and 17.51% In First Two Hours

Summary of this article
Early polling remained brisk in West Bengal (18.76%) and Tamil Nadu (17.51%) within the first two hours, according to the Election Commission of India.
In Tamil Nadu, around 1.1 crore voters cast their ballots by 9 am, with constituencies like Edappadi and cities such as Coimbatore recording relatively higher turnout.
In West Bengal, Bankura, Samserganj and Chandrakona led in turnout, while minor EVM glitches were reported at some polling stations.
Polling in the Assembly elections saw brisk early turnout in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with 18.76 per cent and 17.51 per cent of voters respectively casting their ballots in the first two hours on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.
In Tamil Nadu, around 1.1 crore voters had exercised their franchise by 9 am. Among key cities, Chennai recorded 16.51 per cent polling, Madurai 17.08 per cent, Coimbatore 18.45 per cent and Tiruchirappalli 17.99 per cent.
Key constituencies saw steady turnout, with Kolathur—where Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting—at 17.51 per cent, while Chepauk, from where Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the fray, recorded 15.70 per cent. Edappadi, the seat of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, saw 19.04 per cent, while Trichy East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, recorded 17.72 per cent.
In West Bengal, polling began at 7 am across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, with over 3.60 crore eligible voters.
Bankura recorded the highest turnout at 22.05 per cent, followed by Samserganj in Murshidabad (21.85 per cent) and Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur (21.83 per cent).
Coochbehar Dakshin saw the lowest turnout at 15.57 per cent, followed by Chanchal in Malda (15.64 per cent) and Harischandrapur (15.98 per cent).
EVM glitches were reported in a few locations, with officials working to resolve them.
(with PTI inputs)