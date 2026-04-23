91.58% Turnout In Bengal Phase 1, CEC Hails ‘Highest-Ever’ Polling

CEC Gyanesh Kumar says voter participation in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu is the highest since Independence.

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91.58% Turnout In Bengal Phase 1, CEC Hails ‘Highest-Ever’ Polling
91.58% Turnout In Bengal Phase 1, CEC Hails ‘Highest-Ever’ Polling
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Summary of this article

  • West Bengal recorded 91.58% turnout in Phase 1 of the Assembly elections.

  • CEC Gyanesh Kumar called it the “highest-ever polling percentage” since Independence.

  • The Election Commission hailed voters from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for record participation.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections recorded a remarkable 91.58% voter turnout, with the Election Commission of India calling it the highest-ever polling percentage since Independence.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised voters for their participation, saying the turnout reflected the strength of India’s democratic process.

“Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence. The ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Kumar said while addressing the media.

Election officials said the massive voter turnout was seen across several constituencies in the state during the first phase of polling. The Election Commission credited extensive voter awareness campaigns, improved polling arrangements, and high public enthusiasm for the record participation.

The development marks a significant moment in India’s electoral history, with both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu witnessing unprecedented voter participation in the ongoing elections.

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