Tamil Nadu Poll Fraud Allegations: 25 Foreign Nationals Under Scanner for Illegal Voting

Summary of this article
The Election Commission has launched a probe into allegations that foreign nationals voted illegally in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Around 25 foreign nationals were reportedly arrested or detained in Chennai and Madurai for allegedly using fake documents to vote.
The EC has sought reports from multiple districts to examine how such voters were included despite the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered an investigation into allegations that foreign nationals illegally cast votes in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to a report by Times Now.
The poll panel has reportedly sought reports from returning officers in at least two cities and five districts across Tamil Nadu to determine how foreign nationals managed to vote despite the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted ahead of the polls.
The probe comes after around 25 foreign nationals of Indian origin were reportedly arrested or detained in cities including Chennai and Madurai for allegedly voting fraudulently in the Assembly elections held on April 23.
Chennai Airport Arrests Trigger Probe
In one of the biggest crackdowns so far, Chennai Police arrested 10 foreign nationals, including four women, for allegedly casting votes using fake or fraudulently obtained identity documents.
Officials said the accused were intercepted by immigration authorities at Chennai International Airport while attempting to leave the country after the elections.
Investigators found that despite holding foreign citizenship and not being Indian citizens, the accused had allegedly stayed in different parts of the state and illegally exercised their franchise.
Following complaints from immigration authorities, multiple cases were registered between May 7 and May 14 by the Central Crime Branch and local police units under the Greater Chennai Police. All the accused were later produced before a court for further legal proceedings.
What Is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is an exercise conducted by the Election Commission to update and verify electoral rolls before major elections.
Under the process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carry out door-to-door verification of voters to identify eligible electors, remove duplicate or ineligible entries and correct inaccuracies in voter lists. Political parties also appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist during verification.
The exercise is aimed at ensuring that only eligible Indian citizens are included in electoral rolls and that elections are conducted using updated voter data.