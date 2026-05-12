Tamil Nadu Govt To Shut 717 Liquor Shops Across State Amid Prohibition Push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay issued an order on Tuesday to close 717 state-run retail liquor stores, including 276 near places of worship across the state, in response to calls from women and some political parties for the implementation of prohibition.



According to an official release, Vijay issued orders to close the retail liquor stores with the public's welfare in mind.



The opposition DMK ridiculed the action, calling it "mere PR." Liquor sales are one of the government's key revenue generators in Tamil Nadu.