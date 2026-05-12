Tamil Nadu Govt To Shut 717 Liquor Shops Across State Amid Prohibition Push

Summary of this article
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets across the state within two weeks.
The shutdown includes 276 shops near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands.
Opposition Saravanan Annadurai termed the move “mere PR,” while prohibition demands continue to grow in the state.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay issued an order on Tuesday to close 717 state-run retail liquor stores, including 276 near places of worship across the state, in response to calls from women and some political parties for the implementation of prohibition.
According to an official release, Vijay issued orders to close the retail liquor stores with the public's welfare in mind.
The opposition DMK ridiculed the action, calling it "mere PR." Liquor sales are one of the government's key revenue generators in Tamil Nadu.
Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, it said.
Reportedly, many people have called for the closure of all liquor stores in the state and the implementation of prohibition, particularly women and some political groups like the PMK.
In response, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai asserted that TASMAC stores were absent from places of worship and educational establishments.
"Will they open new shops and close them down. This is mere PR (public relations)," he said on the social media platform 'X.' The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state.
In 2025, the revenue from liquor sales in Tamil Nadu was Rs 48,344 crore. TASMAC sells 551 brands of liquor imported from foreign countries, including 223 brands of wine being sold through licensed retail outlets.