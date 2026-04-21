DMK Failed In Its Attempts To Break AIADMK And PMK Alliance, Alleges EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claims Stalin’s dream of splitting the NDA allies has been shattered; says both parties faced similar pressures but stood united during campaign in Edappadi

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DMK Failed In Its Attempts To Break AIADMK And PMK Alliance, Alleges EPS
DMK Failed In Its Attempts To Break AIADMK And PMK Alliance, Alleges EPS
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Summary of this article

  • IADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK of trying to break the alliance between AIADMK and PMK but asserted that the ruling party failed in its attempts.

  • While campaigning with PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss in the Edappadi assembly constituency on Monday, EPS said both AIADMK and PMK faced similar problems from the DMK but remained strong together.

  • Palaniswami declared that Stalin’s dream of breaking the alliance has been shattered and predicted that the upcoming election would mark the end of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday alleged that the DMK had made repeated attempts to break the alliance between AIADMK and PMK but failed to succeed.

Addressing a campaign meeting in the Edappadi assembly constituency along with PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, EPS said the ruling DMK tried hard to create divisions between the two parties but both stood firm.

“Stalin’s dream of breaking the alliance has been shattered,” Palaniswami declared. “This election will mark the end of his rule.”

He pointed out that both AIADMK and PMK faced similar pressures and problems from the DMK, but the alliance remained intact. “Dr Anbumani also faced the same problems. The DMK tried to break the AIADMK and the PMK, but the DMK was not successful in its attempts,” he added.

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The joint campaign in Edappadi comes as the AIADMK, leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, intensifies efforts ahead of the assembly elections. Palaniswami used the occasion to paint a grim picture of law and order under the DMK government, claiming there were 18,000 sexual assault cases, including nearly 7,000 POCSO cases, in the last five years.

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