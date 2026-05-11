Rift Deepens In AIADMK After Poll Defeat; MLAs Divided Over Backing TVK

Summary of this article
Internal divisions have surfaced in the AIADMK after the party won only 47 of the 167 seats it contested in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls
One faction of AIADMK MLAs opposed supporting the ruling TVK, while another backed extending outside support to the Vijay-led government
Several senior leaders skipped meetings chaired by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, amid growing calls within the party for a leadership change
The recent election drubbing has resulted in an internal rift in the AIADMK, with the MLAs divided over extending support to the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu, while signs of revolt against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami were also visible.
Only 47 seats were won by the party after it ran in 167 of the 234 constituencies.
Following the vote results, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party general secretary, presided over a series of MLA meetings.
AIADMK sources claim that although one portion of the party was adamantly against helping the TVK create a government, another group supported giving the Vijay-led party outside assistance.
Following the party's dismal election results, a few MLAs also called for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to resign.
Several senior leaders and former ministers, including C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, along with their supporting MLAs, skipped the meetings chaired by Palaniswami.
Shanmugam, Velumani, and their supporters have expressed interest in supporting the TVK, according to party officials.
"There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK," said former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy.
He further said that Palaniswami should "voluntarily step down" from the party's top post so that it can reunite and face the next election.
Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan said misunderstandings among the AIADMK leaders should be resolved through dialogue and unity.
"I feel till now the party is united since all the AIADMK MLAs were sitting together in the Assembly. The senior leaders of the AIADMK must ensure that there is no split in the party."