Rift Deepens In AIADMK After Poll Defeat; MLAs Divided Over Backing TVK

Some AIADMK leaders seek support for Vijay-led government while others demand Edappadi K Palaniswami step down after poor election performance

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
AIADMK party office in Delhi
Representational Image: AIADMK party office in Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Internal divisions have surfaced in the AIADMK after the party won only 47 of the 167 seats it contested in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

  • One faction of AIADMK MLAs opposed supporting the ruling TVK, while another backed extending outside support to the Vijay-led government

  • Several senior leaders skipped meetings chaired by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, amid growing calls within the party for a leadership change

The recent election drubbing has resulted in an internal rift in the AIADMK, with the MLAs divided over extending support to the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu, while signs of revolt against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami were also visible.

Only 47 seats were won by the party after it ran in 167 of the 234 constituencies.

Following the vote results, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party general secretary, presided over a series of MLA meetings.

AIADMK sources claim that although one portion of the party was adamantly against helping the TVK create a government, another group supported giving the Vijay-led party outside assistance.

Following the party's dismal election results, a few MLAs also called for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to resign.

Several senior leaders and former ministers, including C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, along with their supporting MLAs, skipped the meetings chaired by Palaniswami.

Shanmugam, Velumani, and their supporters have expressed interest in supporting the TVK, according to party officials.

"There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK," said former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy.

Related Content
DMK Failed In Its Attempts To Break AIADMK And PMK Alliance, Alleges EPS - null
DMK Failed In Its Attempts To Break AIADMK And PMK Alliance, Alleges EPS
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay campaigns after filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, in Chennai. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection
The phenomenon of political party resurgence following a founder’s death, marked by splits and later mergers, reveals much about AIADMK’s resilience, adaptability, and the enduring power of collective identity. - IMAGO / ANI News
How Edappadi Palanisamy Forged A Resurrected AIADMK From The Ashes Of Leadership Vacuums
AIADMK chief Edapaddy K Palaniswami - null
Don''t compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami
Related Content

He further said that Palaniswami should "voluntarily step down" from the party's top post so that it can reunite and face the next election.

Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan said misunderstandings among the AIADMK leaders should be resolved through dialogue and unity.

"I feel till now the party is united since all the AIADMK MLAs were sitting together in the Assembly. The senior leaders of the AIADMK must ensure that there is no split in the party."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL's 'Discipline Problem': Code Of Conduct Breaches Test BCCI's Resolve

  2. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  3. The Other Pandya: An IPL Match-Winner Par Excellence

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Surges Ahead In Purple Cap Standings

  5. IPL 2026 Playoffs: Two Teams Eliminated - Check Latest Indian Premier League Points Table

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Pics: Vijay Takes Oath, Scripts Tamil Nadu Political History

  2. PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

  4. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Global Concern: Should India Be Worried?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Sri Lankan President Congratulates Vijay, Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Historic Ties With Sri Lanka

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. EPL 2025-26 Points Table: When Can Arsenal Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play

  2. IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

  3. Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

  4. BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Dhaka

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  6. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  7. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  8. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges