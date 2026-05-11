Rift Deepens In AIADMK After Poll Defeat; MLAs Divided Over Backing TVK

The recent election drubbing has resulted in an internal rift in the AIADMK, with the MLAs divided over extending support to the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu, while signs of revolt against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami were also visible.



Only 47 seats were won by the party after it ran in 167 of the 234 constituencies.



Following the vote results, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party general secretary, presided over a series of MLA meetings.