How can TN get funds if state always confronts Centre, asks AIADMK chief Palaniswami

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over Tamil Nadu’s funding issues, claiming the state had failed to secure central support because of its confrontational approach towards the BJP-led Union government.

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Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami
Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a roadshow ahead of the state Assembly election, in Sivaganga. Photo: PTI
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  • Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu could have received more funds if the DMK had maintained cordial ties with the Centre.

  • He accused the DMK of corruption and referred to the pending 2G spectrum case.

  • Campaigning with TTV Dhinakaran, he urged voters to remove the DMK from power.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday lashed out at the DMK government over fund flow to the state and remarked how it could be possible for the state to get funds when it intentionally confronted the central government.

Addressing a joint poll campaign with AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said political parties could have differences or criticise each other during elections but after the polls, the elected government should serve the people who voted them to power.

"How can TN get funds if the state government intentionally criticises the BJP? The DMK could not get funds when it shared power with the Congress at the Centre. Now it is criticises the BJP, after failing to maintain harmonious ties with the Centre," the former chief minister said.

The DMK government could have obtained the funds required for the people had it maintained a cordial relationship with the Centre, he said.

But during the last five years of its rule, it had only denied the people the benefits they deserved, the AIADMK general secretary alleged.

"During the then Congress-led UPA regime, a DMK minister involved in the 2G spectrum scam was jailed and another person who is now criticising me has also been in Tihar jail. She has no qualification to criticise me," he said and reminded that the 2G spectrum case was still pending.

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"The DMK is synonymous with scams. DMK is corruption and corruption is DMK, both are inseparable," Palaniswami alleged.

He flayed the DMK's alleged double standards on protecting the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu as it took up a joint poll campaign with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who had stated that Karnataka would go ahead with the balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project as it would affect the agriculture prospects in the state.

Dhinakaran, who addressed from atop the campaign vehicle, flanked by Palaniswami, said like "brothers", the two were garnering votes for the NDA candidates' victory.

He appealed to the people to oust the "evil DMK".

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