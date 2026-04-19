Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

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TVK has extended support to independent candidate K Premakumar, calling him its "candidate in spirit" after its official nominee was rejected.
The high-profile Edappadi seat is a stronghold of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, adding significance to the contest.
Ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK has announced its support for an independent candidate in the high-profile Edappadi constituency.
In a statement shared on social media platform X on Sunday, the TVK chief called on voters in the Salem district seat to back K Premakumar, a former office-bearer of the actor’s fan club.
Vijay referred to Premakumar as "our own brother" and said the party had unanimously resolved to support his candidature.
Premakumar, who is contesting on the "television box" symbol, is being presented as the TVK’s "candidate in spirit".
Vijay’s message also carried a pointed political tone, urging supporters to deliver a victory that would serve as a "right lesson" to those who allegedly tried to block the party’s symbol through "crooked means".
The nomination of TVK’s official candidate for the seat, Arun Kumar, was rejected by the Election Commission on technical grounds.
The Edappadi Assembly constituency is considered a stronghold of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.