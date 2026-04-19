Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay campaigns after filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, in Chennai. | Photo: Handout via PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay campaigns after filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, in Chennai. | Photo: Handout via PTI