Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Interview: AIADMK Has Abandoned Its ideology; Actor Vijay’s TVK  Is Trying To Occupy Its Space

A

I don’t think that. You can’t separate the AIADMK from the BJP anymore. It is not a question of whether one is second or third.

During the time of J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK was a distinct political force, and the contest was clearly between the DMK and the AIADMK. After her passing, for various reasons, the AIADMK aligned itself with the BJP on a more permanent basis—sometimes contesting together, sometimes separately.

Today, there is no meaningful ideological separation between the BJP and the AIADMK. So, effectively, they function as part of the National Democratic Alliance.