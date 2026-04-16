Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, is contesting from the Madurai Central constituency for the third consecutive time. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

1/10 Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, is contesting from the Madurai Central constituency for the third consecutive time. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





2/10 Nirmal Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) actively Election campaigning at Thiruparankundram, Madurai connecting with locals and sharing his vision for the community. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





3/10 Nirmal Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) actively Election campaigning at Thiruparankundram, Madurai connecting with locals and sharing his vision for the community. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





4/10 People gather outside the DMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





5/10 People gather outside the DMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





6/10 AIADMK election party office in Madurai during Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





7/10 AIADMK election party office in Madurai during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





8/10 P Chidambaram with Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





9/10 Supporter of the TVK party during Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





10/10 A supporter wearing a badge of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and carrying a photo of M. K. Stalin in his pocket during the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





