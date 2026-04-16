Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch
With just six days left before polling, Tamil Nadu’s political battle has entered its most intense phase. Braving the scorching summer heat, leaders across parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach voters. While large billboards are noticeably absent in urban centres, party workers and supporters have improvised—turning street corners and vacant plots into makeshift campaign offices that double up as coordination hubs for rallies and outreach programmes. In Madurai, where IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is seeking re-election, the contest has taken on added significance. The two principal opposition forces, AIADMK and TVK are engaging voters through street-level campaigns,, and small public meetings—strategies aimed at maximising direct voter contact in the final stretch. As campaigning peaks, the state is witnessing a blend of hyper-local mobilisation and high-pitched political messaging, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral contest.
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