Whistle And Wave: Vijay’s TVK Roadshow Sparks Campaign Frenzy In Tamil Nadu
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay undertook a whirlwind roadshow across constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Monday as part of his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. Drawing thousands of supporters who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of him, Vijay greeted cheering crowds, waved to supporters, and briefly addressed gatherings before moving swiftly to the next stop, accompanied by the party’s candidates
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