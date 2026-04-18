Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

Summary of this article
Modi apologised to women for the bill’s defeat, saying they were “denied representation” despite government efforts.
He accused Congress, DMK, TMC and SP of being “anti-women” and warned they would “be punished” politically.
The PM defended delimitation, asserting no state’s representation would diminish and seats would rise proportionally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition in his address to the nation on Saturday evening. The Prime Minister targeted opposition parties for not passing the proposed Women's Reservation Bill or Nari Shakti Adhiniyam.
In his speech, Modi directly addressed the "daughters and sisters" of the nation and expressed his disappointment that the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha. He said, "The nation is watching how women have been denied representation. Despite all our efforts, we were unsuccessful. I apologise to all the women of India."
The Prime Minister, during his address, accused the Opposition parties of “committing a sin” after the Bill failed to get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. “Opposition has committed a sin by opposing women's reservation and they will surely be punished for this,” he said.
“Parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party have committed ‘bhroon hatya’ (foeticide) by defeating the bill on women reservation,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi called out the opposition parties for "taking Nari Shakti for granted" and promised that they will "be punished" for "hurting the integrity of women" for rejecting the bill. The leader also claimed that these parties are "anti-women"
He also alleged that the opposition has evoked the wrath of women, so that they will not be able to escape by hindering the bill he called "the need of the times."
"By rejecting this bill, the Congress has shown its true colours and removed its facade". Additionally, he claimed that Congress is anti-women and has a long history of stopping the progress of the nation.
The PM listed various proposals that were for "the benefit and growth of the nation" that Congress has rejected, such as GST, digital payments, triple talak, abrogation of Article 370, CAA, UCC and SIR, among others.
Modi said, “Congress has inherited this politics from the British. And Congress is still running on that very crutch even today.”
He alleged, “Congress has always fanned the emotions that create divisions in the country. That’s why this falsehood was spread that delimitation or redistricting will harm some states.”
Modi bashed the Congress, claiming that they are a party scared of reformation.
Many southern states in the weeks prior had voiced their concern about having their voice diluted in the Lok Sabha under the new arrangements of the Delimitation Bill. Responding to this, he insisted, “The government has made it clear from day one that the proportion of participation of no state will change, nor will anyone’s representation diminish; rather, the seats of all states will increase in equal proportion.”
Striking a sentimental note, the Prime Minister said that women of the country will always remember the "betrayal" of the opposition in disallowing them the right of representation.
However, Modi claimed that the NDA will fulfil its promise to the women. He said, “I also share in your pain and disappointment. Even though we did not receive 66 per cent of the votes needed to pass the bill today, I know that we have the full support and blessings of women’s power with us.” Stating that "our courage is undefeated", Modi assured that the government will have more opportunities in the future to follow through on their promise to women.