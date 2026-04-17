131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi. A special three-day sitting of Parliament is being held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029. | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi. A special three-day sitting of Parliament is being held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029. | Photo: PTI