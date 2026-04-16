Outlook Replug | Amid Women’s Reservation Bill Debate, A Look At The State Of Women In India

The Centre is claiming this Bill is a must for women’s equality which is a valid statement in isolation. However, in between the thirty years of its conceptualisation and multiple amendments, how has the state of women changed in India?



What have the women earned? Wage gap in India, according to research papers, is 34%. Every 15 minutes, one rape case is reported (reported being the key here as experts believe many don’t report due to fear and stigma). An average of 7,000 cases of dowry deaths yearly were reported between 2017 to 2022, according to NCRB. In 2024, 50,000 women were killed by a partner or family members according to the UN (globally). Women continue to report harassment on streets, discrimination in schools and workplace, and receive threats of sexual violence on a daily basis online.