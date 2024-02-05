Beyond The Civil Codes 

Bitiya Murmu, who lives in Dumka district of Jharkhand, has fought a long battle knowing well that her next generation would not get the rights over the land that she and her sisters have fought for. Murmu, who is in her late 40s, was just a child when her father passed away and her widowed mother had to live on the mercy of others, even though the family owned a piece of land. The family fell prey to the Santhal customary laws that don’t give ancestral property rights to women. In the absence of a male figure—father or brother—the land was snatched away from them.