Outlook Explainer: What Is The Women’s Reservation And Delimitation Bill 2026 And Why The Opposition Is Protesting

Although Parliament passed a constitutional amendment in September 2023 to reserve one-third of the seats for women, its implementation was linked to delimitation and the Census after the act gets published. What is interesting is that the 2023 amendment had faced criticism from Opposition parties for postponing implementation by linking it to delimitation after a fresh Census. Now, the government has said the delayed 2021 Census, which is currently ongoing, will take too long to complete, delaying the implementation of women’s reservation. This is why the government has brought the Bills to conduct the delimitation on the basis of the “latest Census”, which means the 2011 Census.