Outlook Explainer: What Is The Women’s Reservation And Delimitation Bill 2026 And Why The Opposition Is Protesting

Although Parliament passed a constitutional amendment in September 2023 to reserve one-third of the seats for women, its implementation was linked to delimitation and the future Census.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
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Women’s Reservation, and Delimitation Bill 2026
A rally in support of Women's Reservation Bill in Delhi on April 15 Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Women’s reservation, passed in 2023, will only be implemented after a Census and delimitation—now likely based on 2011 data due to Census delays.

  • The proposed amendments raise the House strength to 850, reshaping constituency sizes and the arithmetic of parliamentary majorities.

  • Fresh seat redistribution could advantage high-growth northern states, fuelling concerns and resistance from southern states over federal balance.

The government on Tuesday introduced three Bills that together set the stage for a fresh delimitation exercise based on the most recently notified Census. The proposals also seek to expand the Lok Sabha from its current strength of 545 to a possible 850 members, while enabling the implementation of the long-pending one-third reservation for women in Parliament as well as state Assemblies. 

The legislative package uploaded on the parliament website includes the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. These build upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, which had introduced the provision for women’s reservation but made its enforcement contingent on a future Census and delimitation exercise.

How is Delimitation linked to Women’s Reservation?

Although Parliament passed a constitutional amendment in September 2023 to reserve one-third of the seats for women, its implementation was linked to delimitation and the Census after the act gets published. What is interesting is that the 2023 amendment had faced criticism from Opposition parties for postponing implementation by linking it to delimitation after a fresh Census. Now, the government has said the delayed 2021 Census, which is currently ongoing, will take too long to complete, delaying the implementation of women’s reservation. This is why the government has brought the Bills to conduct the delimitation on the basis of the “latest Census”, which means the 2011 Census.

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By moving ahead with the delimitation framework, the government has now taken a step towards operationalising the quota, positioning itself to claim credit for a reform that has remained pending for decades. 

What are the three bills about?

At the heart of the Bills expected to be discussed in the parliament is the removal of the long-standing constitutional freeze on the readjustment of seats, which had tied representation to the 1971 Census. The new amendment allows delimitation to be carried out using the “latest published census figures” as notified by Parliament, thereby opening the door for a comprehensive redistribution of seats in accordance with current demographic realities.

The amendment also increases the ceiling on elected representatives—raising the number from states to 815 and from Union Territories to 35—thereby significantly enlarging the House and reshaping the arithmetic required for parliamentary majorities.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes changes to Article 81, which governs the composition of the Lok Sabha. It seeks to raise the total strength of the Lower House to 850, compared to the existing cap of 550. At present, Article 81 (2) and (3) lock Lok Sabha seats to the 1971 Census and Assembly seats to the 2001 Census “until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published.” Under normal circumstances, this would have referred to the 2031 Census. However, with the 2021 Census delayed and still incomplete, the timeline has shifted.

The accompanying Delimitation Bill outlines the institutional mechanism for carrying out the exercise. It provides for the establishment of a Delimitation Commission chaired by a Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and State Election Commissioners (SECs) as members, and grants it powers equivalent to those of a civil court. The Commission will be responsible for distributing seats among states, redrawing constituency boundaries, and determining reservations for SCs, STs, and women.

Importantly, this exercise will also activate the implementation of the women’s reservation law enacted in 2023. One-third of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies including those within SC and ST quotas will be reserved for women. These reserved constituencies will be rotated after each delimitation cycle. The reservation will remain in force for 15 years, with Parliament retaining the option to extend it.

Why Most of the Southern States Are Opposing the Delimitation Bill?

The delimitation bill has revived a politically sensitive issue: the redistribution of seats among states. Since the freeze was imposed in the 1970s to encourage population control, states, primarily in the South that succeeded in reducing fertility rates have maintained their share of seats despite slower population growth. 

A fresh delimitation based on updated Census data is expected to increase representation for states in the Hindi heartland, where population growth has been higher, potentially reducing the relative share of southern states.

The government, however, has assured that the current proportional share of states in Parliament will not be altered. It will be the responsibility of the Delimitation Commission to devise a formula that upholds this commitment. But the opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have expressed distrust in government’s assurances.

Southern Chief Ministers Stalin, Siddaramaiah, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Revanth Reddy are uniting against the delimitation exercise, fearing it will harm their states' political representation. They argue for a transparent, consultative process, warning that population control success could be penalized. The leaders also called for women's reservation to be implemented separately.

Opposition parties have generally supported the idea of women’s reservation but remain cautious about the broader implications of delimitation. In addition to concerns over seat redistribution, there have been demands for a separate quota for women from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which the current framework does not provide.

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