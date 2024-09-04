Gudiya's Story: Of Dreams Lost In The Forest Trail

Her grieving mother frequently takes down the photograph, gently wipes away the dust, and then places it back. When the morning sun lights up the room, she stands there motionlessly in reverence. Her eyes well up. Every tear is a testament to the heart-wrenching and horrifying loss of a daughter, whose boundless energy used to inspire her family. It’s been almost seven years now since Gudiya (a Class X student, nicknamed posthumously), the youngest of the family’s six daughters, went missing in the Halaila forest. On July 4, 2017, Gudiya went missing on the way back home from Government Senior Secondary School, Mahasu (Kotkhai). Three days later, a police First Information Report (FIR) was lodged, and her fully naked body was found in the forest, barely a few metres away from the path she used to take. Despite the absence of a motorable road to the village, she had decided to walk to school through the forest path to get the best education, believing in her potential to reach great heights. The path she travelled to school each day, a path to her dreams, had turned treacherous.