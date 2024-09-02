To Speak Of The Unspeakable

The rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital bring up uncomfortable questions surrounding rape. There is always the urge to find a case of mental illness or a story of trauma to say these men weren’t normal and what they did was because of a reason. We are told men who commit sexual violence often exhibit toxic masculinity and hostility towards women. In a patriarchal society, rape is rooted in power and violence, driven not by disorder, but by patriarchy itself. So far, the male gaze has been omnipresent in the media. Rape is an uncomfortable story.