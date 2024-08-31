National

Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness

For the next issue of Outlook, our reporters travelled across the country to revisit some of the stories of rape that shocked the nation

Outlook Cover - September 11, 2024
Outlook Cover - September 11, 2024 Photo: Outlook
info_icon

On August 9, the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shocked the nation, reminding Indians of all the cases of rape, gang rape and other acts of sexual violence that keep repeating with new names and locations.

Protests have been held all over the country this month demanding justice for the Kolkata rape victim and safety for women. Unfortunately, if it takes a case like this to re-awaken public consciousness, one wonders how long it will be before women can feel safe in India?

As more and more cases come to light, images from past incidents flash in our collective memory--the two minor girls hanging from a mango tree in Badaun, or the women paraded naked in Manipur, or the woman thrown out of a bus naked and bleeding on the streets of Delhi, or the Mumbai nurse found in a pool of blood with a dog chain around her neck.

These incidents evoke anger, fear, and questions about the right to freedom and dignity for women that is guaranteed in our Constitution. However, once the rage settles, we tend to forget; we forget the survivors who live with their trauma, and we forget the families who only have memories left of victims.

For the next issue of Outlook, our reporters travelled across the country to revisit some of these stories through close conversations with families, survivors and people who fought for them. This is an attempt to remember them all – the widely reported cases as well as those that were forgotten as mere crime briefs, perhaps because they involved poor, lower-caste communities in remote areas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  3. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Appoints 4 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. For Some Indians, Today is Independence Day
  4. ‘Existing Laws Strong Enough For Rape & Murder Crimes’: Centre To Mamata Banerjee
  5. Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  3. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  4. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  5. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
World News
  1. 'Elon Musk Showed Total Disrespect': Top Brazilian Judge Orders Suspension Of X Platform
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. Mpox Outbreak In Africa Could Be Stopped In Next 6 Month, Says WHO Chief
  4. US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners
  5. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin