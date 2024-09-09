The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing

He says further, “For both the Congress and the JMM [the two have been ruling the state through a coalition government for the last three and a half years], animals are more important than the women of the state. That is why they did not deem it necessary to form the Scheduled Tribes Commission and the Jharkhand Women’s Commission. A more urgent matter for them was the reorganisation of the Jharkhand State Gau Seva Commission instead. This is extremely unfortunate. Our neighbouring state Bihar has a mere one per cent tribal population, but it has got a Tribal Commission. We cannot say the same for Jharkhand, though it has more than 26 per cent tribal population. The Constitution accords the Tribal Commission the status of a court. It is invested with a lot of power. The work of the commission is to hear the cases of atrocities being committed on tribals. Whenever a complaint reaches the commission, it has the right and power to summon the concerned officer or official to the court.”