National

In Violated Kolkata, Mamata Gets A Feel Of Civil Society Wrath

Public outburst of anger over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata has left the Mamata Banerjee government puzzled, worried

People take part in a torch rally in Kolkata on August 14, 2024
Holding A Vigil: People take part in a torch rally in Kolkata on August 14, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

People have named her Tilottama, the other beloved name for Kolkata, the city that took her life on August 9. Tilottama was raped and killed at her workplace—a government hospital. Bengalis speak of Kallolini Tilottama (the delightful paragon of beauty) in adulation. Tilottama is Kolkata. On August 9, Kolkata stood violated.

The weight of the rape and murder of a city, naturally, sent shockwaves much beyond the state’s borders, triggering a national and even global outcry seeking justice for Tilottama and safety for women at the workplace and on the streets.

At home in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rarely looked so puzzled since coming to power in 2011. Banerjee herself has not appeared so tense. In every challenge her party and the government faced since 2019, she emerged triumphant through her counter-attacks, playing ‘the Virender Sehwag way’, borrowing from cricketing parlance. Aggression comes to her naturally and adds to her brand value.

However, the present crisis that her government and party face has little scope for an aggressive approach. The pressure comes more from civil society than her political opponents. Earlier, she never had to confront civil society.

“It’s strange. Electorally, there has not been any sign of any great danger lurking for our party. But the kind of public response we are seeing can only come from a lot of pent-up grievances,” says a minister in Banerjee’s government, requesting anonymity.

A party that secured 43.7 per cent of the polled votes in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 48.5 per cent in the 2021 assembly election and 45.8 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha election cannot be technically called unpopular. Yet, the relentless public outrage and protests that West Bengal has been witnessing since August 9 is unmatched during her 13-year rule. Another TMC leader, however, pointed out that the party’s Lok Sabha election results had indicated urban disaffection and the current protests have largely remained an urban phenomenon.

If the rape and murder of a junior doctor inside the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, one of the state’s premier state-run healthcare institutes, was itself a matter of shock and grave concern, a series of developments that followed prompted people to suspect foul play—that someone was trying to save someone due to some secret, illegal interests.

The body was discovered around 9.30 in the morning. Junior doctors were the first to protest, soon joined by other members of the medical fraternity and some Leftist activists. The autopsy was conducted at the same hospital. This prompted many junior doctors to suspect that the post-mortem examination report would be manipulated. They were furious when they learnt from Tilottama’s mother that the hospital authorities told her that she died by suicide.

Artwork by Anupriya - null
To Speak Of The Unspeakable

BY Chinki Sinha

The next day, the resumption of the ongoing repair work in the room next to the crime scene added fuel to the fire. Protesters assumed that it was another attempt to destroy evidence. But how do we know that the next room was not part of the crime scene, they asked? Due to the chain of developments—even though the police promptly arrested the suspect, Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer—there was a general lack of trust among the public, with many believing that the police was using him as a scapegoat.

If the chain of events was enough to draw a large section of the medical fraternity onto the streets, joined by other student and youth activists, two more developments intensified the protests. First, students in Kolkata’s universities who were closely following the developments in Bangladesh were inspired by how a student-led movement overthrew a mighty government. In Kolkata, they hit the streets in full force. Dhaka-type slogans rented the air, and Dhaka-style protest graffiti covered the streets. And second, communal forces flooded social media with exaggerated details and communal twists—that she was gang-raped by a group, which included four Muslims, and so on.

Even at that point, the situation was not beyond the government’s control. The chief minister had visited the victim’s family and assured justice. On August 12, Banerjee told the media that if the police failed to crack the case in the next five days, she would hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This was a great show of flexibility, as her government has long been fighting against allowing the CBI to function in West Bengal.

But another decision her government made that day jeopardised all its efforts and it lost the trust of a large majority of the people. Right from the beginning, junior doctors blamed the medical college’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, for trying to suppress the case. They sought his removal. The government relieved him of his duties in the morning, only to reinstate him as the principal of another medical college and hospital a few kilometres away. Furious protesters did not allow him to take charge.

The case went to the Calcutta High Court, which handed over the investigation to the CBI. Soon, taking note of the outrage spreading nationally—and especially with doctors striking work—the Supreme Court intervened. Meanwhile, the court asked the government not to give Ghosh any other appointment. The state had blackened its own face.

In a moment that underscored the top court’s deep concern over the Kolkata Police’s handling of the case, Justice J B Pardiwala remarked, “I have never seen such a procedure in my entire life as a lawyer or as a judge. This is very disturbing.” The bench expressed alarm over the delay in registering the death as unnatural and the subsequent timing of the post-mortem/autopsy.

The top court also came down heavily on the state government for clamping down on protestors, especially doctors, saying, “Let not the might of the State of West Bengal be used against peaceful protestors.” Senior counsel Geeta Luthra, representing 17 women medical professionals of R G Kar Hospital, had informed the bench that her clients were still in a state of fear, with vandals breaking into their hostels, and intimidation from the R G Kar administration.

However, despite the court’s assurance and the deployment of central paramilitary forces at the hospital premises, protesting doctors in Kolkata did not return to work as of August 29.

Outlook Cover - September 11, 2024 - Outlook
Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Conscience

BY Outlook Web Desk

Prompted by broader concerns that Tilottama’s death brought forth, the apex court ordered the setting up of a National Task Force (NTF) to recommend nationwide safety protocols for doctors and other medical staff. The NTF has to file an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The BJP’s call for the chief minister’s resignation, the Sangh Parivar-backed August 27 march to the state secretariat and the BJP’s Bangla bandh on August 28 have given the issue a political colour, which has offered the TMC some hope to come out of the crisis. “As long as the BJP takes the centre stage, we can keep citing cases in BJP-ruled states and expose the BJP and Sangh Parivar’s anti-women attitude. But when the opposition comes from civil society on an issue as sensitive as this, we have no one to attack,” says a TMC leader, who does not want to be named.

The TMC, in a recovery mode, has demanded capital punishment for rape convicts. The party has also supported the doctors’ protest, saying they too want justice for Tilottama. What happens next would depend significantly on what comes out of the CBI’s investigation. As Tilottama’s father says, their hopes lie with the student-led protests, but the politicisation keeps them worried.

(This appeared in the print as 'A City Violated')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  2. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In LaLiga With Double
  4. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  5. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Books Glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar As ‘Great’ Will Be Burnt: Rajasthan Education Minister
  2. Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room
  3. 'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion
  4. Telangana Rains: 9 Dead, 100 Villages Flooded; PM Modi Assures Help | Top Points
  5. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction