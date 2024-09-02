In Violated Kolkata, Mamata Gets A Feel Of Civil Society Wrath

The BJP’s call for the chief minister’s resignation, the Sangh Parivar-backed August 27 march to the state secretariat and the BJP’s Bangla bandh on August 28 have given the issue a political colour, which has offered the TMC some hope to come out of the crisis. “As long as the BJP takes the centre stage, we can keep citing cases in BJP-ruled states and expose the BJP and Sangh Parivar’s anti-women attitude. But when the opposition comes from civil society on an issue as sensitive as this, we have no one to attack,” says a TMC leader, who does not want to be named.