Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata!

A nursing student from Sundarban, who has come to Kolkata for her studies, told Outlook India that her parents are terrified after hearing about the incident, and the trust they had in sending her to a city far away for better opportunities seems to have been broken. Pratima Manna said that she receives frequent calls from her parents throughout the day asking about her safety. Manna, who had never spent a night away from her parents before coming to Kolkata, said, “Initially, doing night shifts was daunting, but over time I convinced myself and my parents not to worry. However, this incident has shaken me to the core; I feel scared again.” Manna was also holding posters and said she wanted the government to hear their demands and act on them.