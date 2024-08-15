National

Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points

On Thursday morning, the 25-member team CBI, which includes the special crime unit of the agency and also its local unit, initiated the investigation after reaching Kolkata. It has been reported that the central probe agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.