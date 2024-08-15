National

Kolkata Doctor's Final Diary Entry Hours Before Brutal Rape And Murder

The 31-year-old doctor had written about becoming a gold medallist and topping her MD exams on the day of the incident, before leaving for her night shift.

Doctors protest against Kolkata trainee doctors Rape and Murder_8
Doctors and nursing staff protest RG Kar Medical College | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The father of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shared her final diary entry. The 31-year-old doctor had written about becoming a gold medallist and topping her MD exams on the day of the incident, before leaving for her night shift. 

Speaking to India Today, her father said that his daughter was studious and would study 10–12 hours a day. "She would be immersed in books all day. She worked very hard," he said of his daughter, who was pursuing postgraduate (MD) at the reputed medical college and hospital.

"But everything has been shattered now," he added.

Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Unruly Mob Disrupts Midnight Vigils; RG Kar Hospital Vandalised | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

He added: "I won't get my daughter back. But all I could do is have courage and be hopeful. The show of support from around the country is giving us a lot of courage to fight for justice.”

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but the father expressed reservations, saying: "There is no particular satisfaction for the same because nothing will bring me my daughter back. We are now hopeful of justice. We must not lose hope."

Protests Across The Country

Amid the spiraling row over the gruesome sexual assault and murder of the on-duty 31-year-old junior doctor in Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, women across Bengal and several other states in the country are hitting the streets from Wednesday night as a symbol of protest against the brutal incident.

Following the chilling details of the autopsy of the 31-year-old doctor, certain experts have now stated that the woman was gang-raped before being brutally murdered. 

As per a doctor associated with the Left-affiliated Joint Forum of Doctors, some of the findings of the post-mortem indicated that the victim had been raped by more than one person, Indian Express reported.

Shaken by the revelation of harrowing details of the incident, thousands of doctors across the country initiated demonstrations and ceased work at several medical colleges and hospitals across the country.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate transfer of the investigation into the crime to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

