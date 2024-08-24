CBI Takes Over Financial Irregularities Probe Against RG Kar Medical College, Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday took over the alleged financial irregularities case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh.
The development comes a day after the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe from the state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the federal agency.
The SIT team went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace on Saturday morning and handed over the probe-related documents to the CBI. Following this, the central agency lodged an FIR against the state-run hospital and Ghosh.
A copy of the CBI's FIR was also submitted to the Alipur CJM Court.
The Calcutta High Court issued the directives for the transfer on the basis of a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali.
Ali had requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during Ghosh's tenure as the principal there.
The medical facility hit the headlines after the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor took place in the institution. This case is also being investigated by the central probe agency.
The HC had directed the CBI to submit a progress report in the financial irregularities probe within three weeks, posting a follow-up hearing of the matter for September 17.
Akhtar Ali had earlier told India Today that Ghosh was engaged in trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.
"Ghosh used to do business with unclaimed dead bodies. A case was also registered against him. He was also involved in trafficking biomedical waste. He used to sell it to the people who were part of his additional security. It was then sent to Bangladesh," Ali added.
Ali reportedly said that no action was taken against Ghosh despite an investigation finding him guilty.