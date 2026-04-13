Rajasthan CM Backs Women’s Quota Law

Bhajanlal Sharma says Act will boost women’s role in policymaking

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Bhajanlal Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Photo: PTI
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Summary

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  • Sharma called the Nari Shakti Vandan Act a historic move under Narendra Modi to reserve one-third seats for women in legislatures.

  • He said the law will expand women’s participation in governance and contribute to India’s 2047 development goals.

  • The CM highlighted central and state schemes driving women’s empowerment, including welfare, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan,Bhajanlal Sharma, called the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" a "historic and visionary decision" on Sunday, claiming it would greatly increase women's involvement in policymaking.

Speaking at an event at the chief minister's residence on Sunday night, Sharma stated that the "historic" Nari Shakti Vandan Act was passed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to boost the presence of women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

"This will reserve one-third of seats for women and strengthen their leadership. With the implementation of this Act, women's participation in policymaking will increase, ensuring their role in the journey towards a developed India by 2047," he said, while urging women to spread awareness about the legislation.

Sharma highlighted welfare programs, stating that since 2014, a variety of programs centred on women's safety, empowerment, and dignity have been introduced, helping a significant number of women nationwide.

He cited important programs that support women's empowerment, including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

State-level measures were also recognised by the chief minister.

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"Through schemes like Lado Protsahan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, we are continuously working to empower women economically," he said.

He said that over 16 lakh women have become "lakhpati didis" in the state, while schemes like the Maa Voucher Yojana are providing free sonography for pregnant women.

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