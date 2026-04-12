PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029; Kharge Says Govt Rushing for Political Gains

PM urges unity to amend women’s reservation law in special session; Congress chief calls timing “hurried” and demands all-party meeting.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029
PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029; Kharge Says Govt Rushing for Political Gains Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi urged parties to back amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure women’s reservation before the 2029 polls.

  • Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the timing, accusing the government of seeking “political mileage” and demanding an all-party meeting.

  • The government seeks to delink the quota from the 2027 Census and use 2011 data to operationalise the reservation sooner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place and asked all political parties to come together in one voice to pass the amendments to the women's reservation law.

In a letter to the floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ahead of the three-day special sitting of Parliament, Modi also said that any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and, more importantly, to lead.

He said that for India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater, active role in this journey.

"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country.

"It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said in his letter dated April 11.

Related Content
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’ - Representative Image
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’
Announcing his decision in a post on X, the JD(U) leader said he intends to enter the Upper House of Parliament while continuing to guide the state’s new government. - PTI; Representative image
Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP: End Of An Era
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’ - Representative Image
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’
The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Inside Story Of The Centre's Push For 33% Women’s Quota In Parliament And The Concerns It Sparks
Related Content

Modi said implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in 2029 will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust and it will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance.

"I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment," he said.

Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’ - Representative Image
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’

BY PTI

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18.

The proposed amendments to Women's Reservation Act, if passed, will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.

However, the women's quota would have come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of the 2027 Census.

This means the reservation would not have been enforceable before 2034 under the original law.

To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes are needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; hence, the government is holding a special session to pass the amendments to the law.

The prime minister said he was writing the letter so that all parties come together in one voice to pass this amendment during the "historic discussion" that is set to take place in Parliament from April 16.

"This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along," he said, adding, "I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose".

Modi said today, everyone is witnessing the increasing participation of women in various spheres of public life.

"From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India's daughters are making an impact in every field. With their hard work and determination, they are proving their capabilities," he said.

Modi said the issue of women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures has been discussed for decades and in 2023, Members of Parliament across party lines came together to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament.

"It was a memorable moment that reflected our unity. The entire world witnessed how a major decision was taken collectively to fulfil a commitment to the women of the country," he said.

The prime minister said the women represent nearly half of the country's population and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain.

In a post on X, Kharge argued that instead of responding to the “real issues of people”, Modi had once again delivered “dramebazi”. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh; Representative image
Cong Calls PM Modi The 'Biggest Dramabaaz', Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy Ahead Of Winter Session

BY Outlook News Desk

"I consider that day an important and inspiring milestone in India's Parliamentary journey. Several Members of Parliament contributed to the discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he said.

During those deliberations, Modi said, the timing of its implementation was also touched upon and there was a broad consensus that the provisions of this historic law should become effective at the earliest.

"Leaders from many parties were of this view. In the recent past, we have held consultations with experts on this subject. We have sought suggestions and guidance from those well-versed in constitutional matters. We have also engaged in dialogue with political parties," he said.

The prime minister said it would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament and this is a moment above any one party or individual.

"It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality," he said.

Modi said this will be a great achievement for the nation's Nari Shakti and for 140 crore Indians.

"I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament," he said.

The prime minister said the MPs who contribute to the implementation of the women's quota will always take pride in having been part of this historic effort.

"Therefore, we must not let this opportunity pass. Your support for the amendment to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be the fulfilment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country.

"Let us further strengthen our great democratic traditions and take decisive steps toward a historic transformation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI; Representative image
Modi Accuses Opp. Of Turning Parliament Into ‘Warm-Up Arena’ Ahead Of Winter Session

BY Outlook News Desk

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in his response, accused the government of “hurrying” the legislation. He said, “I am pained to point out that this goes against the truth since all the Opposition parties have been urging the government to call an All-Party meeting after the current round of elections is over on April 29, 2026, to discuss the Constitution amendments being contemplated.”

Criticising the timing of the special session, Kharge wrote, “The calling of a special sitting during the ongoing state elections only reinforces our belief that your government is hurrying the implementation of the Bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women.”

He further said, “You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law.”

Kharge added, “The constitutional amendments being planned will affect both the Centre and the states, and it is important that all parties and states, however small they may be, are heard in a democracy.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  2. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  3. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  5. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Giant-Killer Faces World No. 2 In Final

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Preivew, Badminton Asia Championships: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  3. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  4. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

  5. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18