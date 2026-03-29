Dhurandhar World TV Premiere Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-Led Blockbuster

Summary of this article
After its digital release, Dhurandhar will make its television debut in May.
The release date and time have been announced through a social media post.
Ranveer Singh-starred hit the screens in December last year.
Dhurandhar Part 1 (2025), which hit the screens in December, is set for TV premiere in May. The release date has been confirmed. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, started streaming on Netflix on January 30, following its thunderous theatrical run of Rs 1300 crore gross worldwide. Now, audiences can enjoy the blockbuster on their TV screens.
Dhurandhar TV premiere date confirmed
Dhurandhar will be available to watch on the Hindi movie channel Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 pm. It's a direct option for viewers without streaming subscriptions.
Star Gold confirmed Dhurandhar TV premiere date through an Instagram post with a caption, "Ladies and Gentlemen, ab aa gaya hai waqt bigadne ka Aa raha hai Dhurandhar ka World TV Premiere, 30th May, raat 7 baje, sirf Star Gold par (sic)."
Have a look at the post here.
Dhurandhar box office
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. It has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, under their banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Ranveer Singh-led drama was inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.
The film had a rare international re-release on March 13 on 500 screens worldwide, including 250 in India.
The second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit the screens on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. It is expected to take over the previous outing. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark.