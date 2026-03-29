Dhurandhar World TV Premiere Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-Led Blockbuster

After its digital release, Dhurandhar will make its television debut in May. The release date and time have been announced through a social media post.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
A still from Dhurandhar (2025)
Dhurandhar TV premiere date confirmed Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • After its digital release, Dhurandhar will make its television debut in May.

  • The release date and time have been announced through a social media post.

  • Ranveer Singh-starred hit the screens in December last year.

Dhurandhar Part 1 (2025), which hit the screens in December, is set for TV premiere in May. The release date has been confirmed. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, started streaming on Netflix on January 30, following its thunderous theatrical run of Rs 1300 crore gross worldwide. Now, audiences can enjoy the blockbuster on their TV screens.

Aneet Padda’s Sister Reet Calls Dhurandhar 'Propaganda Film - Instagram
Reet Padda Slams ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ As Propaganda, Questions Priyanka Chopra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar TV premiere date confirmed

Dhurandhar will be available to watch on the Hindi movie channel Star Gold on May 30, 2026, at 7 pm. It's a direct option for viewers without streaming subscriptions.

Star Gold confirmed Dhurandhar TV premiere date through an Instagram post with a caption, "Ladies and Gentlemen, ab aa gaya hai waqt bigadne ka Aa raha hai Dhurandhar ka World TV Premiere, 30th May, raat 7 baje, sirf Star Gold par (sic)."

Have a look at the post here.

Dhurandhar box office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. It has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, under their banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 inches closer to Rs 1000 crore mark - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 50% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Mark
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9 crosses ₹700 crore - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Crosses ₹700 Crore, Holds Strong
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 660 crore mark in India - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
Related Content

Ranveer Singh-led drama was inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

The film had a rare international re-release on March 13 on 500 screens worldwide, including 250 in India.

Dhurandhar 2 inches closer to Rs 1000 crore mark - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 50% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Mark

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The second part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit the screens on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. It is expected to take over the previous outing. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Injury-Hit Kolkata Knight Riders Face Tough Test Against Mumbai Indians

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 1

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Defending Champions Begin Title Defence In Style With Kohli, Padikkal Leading Dominant 202 Chase

  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

  5. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  3. Zelenskyy Visits UAE For Talks On Regional Security Amid Iranian Threats

  4. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  5. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?