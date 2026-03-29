Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 50% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update: Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in cinemas on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is having a phenomenal run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even after ten days of its release. The film witnessed over 50% growth on its second Saturday (Day 10), after being consistent in the last three days. It is now inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark in India and has already breached the Rs 1200 mark worldwide.