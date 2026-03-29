Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Over 50% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Mark

Summary of this article
After remaining consistent for three days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed huge growth on Day 10.
It is now galloping towards the Rs 800 crore mark in India.
Ranveer Singh-led has now become the third-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update: Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in cinemas on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is having a phenomenal run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even after ten days of its release. The film witnessed over 50% growth on its second Saturday (Day 10), after being consistent in the last three days. It is now inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark in India and has already breached the Rs 1200 mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 10
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a huge growth of 50.78% from its second Friday collections of Rs 41.55 crore, recording an overall occupancy of 44.8%. Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner earned Rs 62.85 crore on Day 10 from 18,820 shows, taking the total India net collections to Rs 778.77 crore and gross collections to Rs 930.44 crore.
The Hindi version was the primary contributor, bringing in approximately Rs 58 crore net, followed by the Telugu version, which added Rs 3 crore. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.40 crore. The performances of Kannada and Malayalam versions have been underwhelming.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 296.00 crore, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,226.44 crore in ten days of its release. It has now become the third-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.
Aditya Dhar's directorial has overtaken Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's lifetime gross of $18.60 million. It might soon take over Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) and Baahubali 2 ($22+ million).
Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun from the first part.