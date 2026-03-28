Reet Padda Slams ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ As Propaganda, Questions Priyanka Chopra

Summary of this article
Reet Padda calls Dhurandhar propaganda in viral post.
Priyanka Chopra’s silence on war questioned online.
Social media reactions divided over controversial remarks.
A social media post by Reet Padda, sister of actor Aneet Padda, has gone viral after strong remarks were made about Dhurandhar: The Revenge and actor Priyanka Chopra. The post has triggered widespread discussion online, with reactions ranging from support to criticism.
The controversy began after a response was shared by Reet to a comment on social media. In a detailed reply, multiple issues were addressed, including political narratives in films and public figures’ silence on global conflicts. It was stated in her response that engaging in such debates is often avoided, but a point-by-point clarification was offered in this instance.
‘Dhurandhar’ labelled as propaganda
In her remarks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, was described as a “government-friendly narrative.” It was claimed that political messaging was embedded within the film’s storytelling.
It was stated that the film “serves as a government-friendly narrative” and that its portrayal of events aligns with a specific viewpoint. Similar concerns were raised about films such as The Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, where it was alleged that facts had been exaggerated to shape a narrative.
It was further suggested that “a sliver of truth” had been expanded into a broader narrative, raising questions about representation and authenticity.
Priyanka Chopra’s silence questioned
Reet also addressed Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the Oscars, particularly her decision not to comment when a statement on war was made during the ceremony. It was stated that an opportunity to speak on an “illegal war” had not been taken.
It was remarked that “a chance to oppose an illegal war” had been missed, despite the platform being significant. Her comments have since sparked debate around celebrity responsibility in political discourse.
Mixed reactions online
The post has drawn divided responses across social media. While some users have supported her willingness to speak openly, others have criticised her remarks and questioned her views.
Reet concluded by stating that she does not discriminate against individuals but remains critical of political narratives tied to religion. It was emphasised that she is “unafraid to take a stand,” even if it attracts disagreement.