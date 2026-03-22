Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee Takes Sharp Dig At Ranveer Singh's Film, Says, 'It's Not Even Well-Made Propaganda'

Summary of this article
Dhruv Rathee has yet again taken a dig at Dhurandhar's franchise.
He has called it a propaganda film, which is no longer even well-made.
The YouTuber also said that everyone will see Aditya Dhar as a BJP propagandist, which he said when the first part was released.
Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has been publicly criticising Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar since the release of its trailer. Rathee called out the film's trailer for its “extreme violence, gore and torture”, calling it “equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings.” Upon its theatrical release in December last year, he condemned the Ranveer Singh-starrer, calling it “false propaganda.” Now, Rathee has slammed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the screens on March 19.
Dhruv Rathee criticises Dhurandhar 2
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhruv wrote, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha (Now, this is not even well-made). Lol”
Rathee's post has invited mixed reactions, with some backing him and some slamming the YouTuber.
What Dhruv Rathee said about Dhurandhar
Earlier, while calling out the first part, Dhruv, in a video, said, “Director of the film Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar, has made a false claim and tried to spread nonsense propaganda through his film.”
He also said that “well-made propaganda is more dangerous.”
“The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari,” he said further.
Amidst the criticism, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and has entered the Rs 500 crore club globally.