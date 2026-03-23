Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'

Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, hit the theatres on March 19, with overwhelming reactions from several prominent filmmakers and actors. Not only Bollywood celebs, but South celebs like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, among others, appreciated Aditya Dhar's direction and also lauded the film’s scale and vision. Ranveer Singh garnered praise for his outstanding performance. However, not everyone is satisfied with the film. It has been criticised for "blatant propaganda".