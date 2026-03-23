Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'

Prakash Raj shared a cryptic video on X, responding to a post talking about Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda's praise for Dhurandhar 2.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj takes a dig at South celebs for praising Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj shared a cryptic video on X, responding to a post talking about Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda's praise for Dhurandhar 2.

  • Several South celebs hailed Ranveer Singh-starrer on social media.

  • He questioned the increasing praise for Dhurandhar 2 from South stars.

Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, hit the theatres on March 19, with overwhelming reactions from several prominent filmmakers and actors. Not only Bollywood celebs, but South celebs like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, among others, appreciated Aditya Dhar's direction and also lauded the film’s scale and vision. Ranveer Singh garnered praise for his outstanding performance. However, not everyone is satisfied with the film. It has been criticised for "blatant propaganda".

Prakash Raj takes jibe at South stars for praising Dhurandhar 2

Actor Prakash Raj, who never fears to voice his opinions, shared a cryptic post on social media, taking a dig at South Indian celebs praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His remark comes after several South stars hailed the film.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj shared a video with a caption stating that he is far away from Dhurandhar. He wrote,”Me .. Bahut Door from #Dhurandhar ….are you #justasking.”

Replying to another tweet that mentioned that Dhurandhar 2 has been praised by multiple South stars, Prakash Raj replied, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too... #justasking."

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The tweet read, "Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya??"

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His comment has sparked debate on social media, with many criticising him. One user wrote, "Telugu people respect every language and their cinemas. But u spread hate against hindi and do hindi films for money. Shame Just telling (sic)," while another commented, "This is typical Communist mindset ! You are opposing because it does not suit the Congress & Muslims Agenda Where are so called liberal principles of Bollywood “Freedom of Expression” gang ? (sic)"

"I hope you will refuse to work with those who have praised this movie. Be men (sic)," wrote one X user, and another asked, "Why are worried about a film exposing Pakistani agenda? (sic)"

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