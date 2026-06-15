Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Reveal The First Glimpse Of Twins On Their 14th Wedding Anniversary

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela shared the first pic of their twins on social media.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan
Summary of this article

  • Ram Charan and Upasana have shared the first pic of their twins.

  • The couple shared the glimpse on their 14th wedding anniversary.

  • They have named their twins: Shivram and Anveera Devi. 

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared the first glimpse of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi, on their 14th wedding anniversary on June 14.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared an adorable pic featuring the tiny hands of their three children. "Heart is full", they captioned it with an infinity emoji.

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Have a look at the pic here.

Ram and Upasana welcomed their twins in January this year, following which they made an official announcement on social media.

In their post, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

In February, they revealed the newborns' names during a naamkaran (naming) ceremony.

In an interview with Variety IndiaRam, sharing the meaning behind the names, said, “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”

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Revealing the meaning behind his daughter's name, Ram said Anveera Devi “represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength.” “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage,” he added.

The Peddi star also said that naming their twins “was a deeply personal and spiritual decision” for both of them. “Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” the actor said.

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Ram and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023.

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