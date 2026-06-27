Rahul Ravindran Defends ‘The Girlfriend’ After Pune Murder Case Comparisons, Clarifies Film’s Focus On Gender Inequality

Rahul Ravindran rejected comparisons between The Girlfriend and the Pune murder case.
The director said the film examines systemic gender inequality, not individual criminal acts.
The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles.
Rahul Ravindran has responded after his upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was dragged into online discussions surrounding the Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal. Addressing criticism on X, the filmmaker said his film explores the everyday oppression faced by women and should not be equated with an individual criminal case involving a woman accused of murder.
Rahul Ravindran explains what The Girlfriend is really about
The controversy began after social media users compared the film's themes with the Pune murder case and questioned why films highlighting crimes against men were not being made. Responding to one such post, Ravindran argued that he does not view isolated crimes committed by women as evidence of a wider pattern comparable to systemic gender discrimination.
He wrote that, from his perspective, individual crimes committed by women are different from long-standing social structures that continue to restrict women's identities and opportunities. He added that the story was written because he had witnessed many women silently experiencing these inequalities.
Director distances the film from the Pune murder case
Ravindran also admitted that he had not yet studied the complete details of the Ketan Agarwal murder case but said that, if he ever chose to adapt such an incident, it would be treated as the story of one individual rather than a statement about women as a whole.
The filmmaker further clarified that The Girlfriend does not depict its male lead, played by Dheekshith Shetty, as a rapist or murderer. Instead, he said the film focuses on subtle emotional and social power imbalances rather than physical violence.
The controversy stems from the recent Pune murder case, in which police alleged that Siya lured Ketan Agarwal to Lohagad Fort multiple times before he was allegedly killed on June 18. Ravindran maintained that the real-life case and the themes explored in The Girlfriend are fundamentally different.