65-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Death by a Pune Court for Rape and Murder of 3-Year-Old

“The court's verdict in the deeply distressing case involving the rape and murder of a young girl from Nasrapur in Pune district reinforces faith in the judicial system. There is no place in society for such heinous acts. The safety of every woman and girl is the government's top priority, and the resolve to take stringent action against such crimes remains steadfast. Justice has been served, yet society and the administration must remain collectively vigilant to ensure such incidents do not recur. There is no pardon for barbaric crimes like rape and murder. The court's decision strengthens confidence in the judiciary. Our government is committed to women's safety, and the strictest possible action will continue to be taken against criminals who harbor such depraved mindsets,” Pawar said on X.