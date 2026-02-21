The Great Shamsuddin Family: Indian Muslim Representation And The Cost At Which It Comes

Anusha Rizvi, the writer and director of The Great Shamsuddin Family and Farooqui’s wife, unequivocally supported her husband throughout the trial and stood by his version of the truth. It is understandable—although only to an extent—that a spouse may find themselves conflicted in a situation like this and, for whatever reasons, stay fixed in the salvation of their partner’s reputation. But Rizvi vehemently insisted on invalidating the sexual violence committed against the survivor and dismissing the incident in its entirety. In an interview with The Quint, Rizvi had said: “Look, I am all for women coming forward to speak of sexual harassment. But how do we define sexual harassment? What are the boundaries and the restrictions that must not be crossed? And who decides these boundaries? I am a feminist, and not just in theory. I’ve spent a lot of time fighting for gender equality. But gender equality doesn’t mean men should be hauled over the coals for relationships gone wrong, or even a date gone wrong.” She went on to add, “When Mahmood was in jail, I would visit him and meet so many young men from well-to-do backgrounds, holding terrific jobs, blessed with dreamy lives, now in jail because their relationship ended badly and they were accused of rape.”